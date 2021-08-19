GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. 38,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,839,349 shares.The stock last traded at $5.29 and had previously closed at $4.68.

Specifically, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz bought 78,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GoHealth by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

