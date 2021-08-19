GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. Buys 174,827 Shares

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $19.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

