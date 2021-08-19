GNY (GNY) Achieves Market Cap of $71.69 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, GNY has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $71.69 million and approximately $157,651.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00056832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.00846584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00047437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00102531 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

