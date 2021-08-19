Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $340.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $284.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.55.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $286.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.27. Globant has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $290.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after acquiring an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globant by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after acquiring an additional 405,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Globant by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

