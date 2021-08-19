Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading Down 5.1%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.63. 4,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 568,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $669.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 55.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after buying an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,845,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

