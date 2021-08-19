Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Up 46.2% in July

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,100 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:GSL opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.54. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $11,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.