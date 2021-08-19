Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,186 shares of company stock valued at $898,925 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $137,518,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $104,623,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $166.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

