Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Global-e Online stock opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

