Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -174.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Land stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Gladstone Land worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

LAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

