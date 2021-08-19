Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Trading Down 5.4%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. 6,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,372,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $4,056,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,787,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,585,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 655,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 322,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 246,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

