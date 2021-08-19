George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,300 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 404,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,624.3 days.

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $106.60 on Thursday. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WNGRF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$141.00 target price (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.