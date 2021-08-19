Genpact (NYSE:G) PT Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

G has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Genpact has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,224. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Genpact by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Genpact by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.