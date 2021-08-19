Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Reaches $4.51 on Major Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $19.97 million and $498,489.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for $4.51 or 0.00009691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.65 or 0.00854383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00103821 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

