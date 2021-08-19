Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 5.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $33,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 63,774 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $1,584,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,786 shares of company stock worth $6,798,074 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Generation Bio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

