General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,107 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,341,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,927,092. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

