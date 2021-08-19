General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $196.80 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

