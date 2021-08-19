Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Shares of GEGYY stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $556.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

