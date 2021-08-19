Gary Merrill Sells 3,991 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $225,432.48.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $1,065,400.00.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -169.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.67. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Summit Insights boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.