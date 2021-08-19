GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. GAN updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GAN opened at $13.84 on Thursday. GAN has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $581.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Get GAN alerts:

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769 in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAN stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GAN were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.