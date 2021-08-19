GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 15313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in GAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $581.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.05.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

