GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GAN in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

GAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $13.84 on Thursday. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $581.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.05.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769 over the last 90 days. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

