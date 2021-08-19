GAMEE (GMEE) One Day Volume Hits $822,291.00

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $822,291.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00056016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00148266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00149950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,351.51 or 1.00008506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.96 or 0.00917264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.89 or 0.00707618 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

