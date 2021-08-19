FY2022 EPS Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) Increased by Beacon Securities

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Village Farms International in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Village Farms International to C$34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

VFF stock opened at C$11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$992.08 million and a PE ratio of -150.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.44. Village Farms International has a one year low of C$5.71 and a one year high of C$25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.32.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

