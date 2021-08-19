FY2022 EPS Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.88) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.86). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $315,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

