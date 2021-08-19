FY2021 EPS Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Reduced by Analyst

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 118,093 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,895 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.