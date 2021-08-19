FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Cut by US Capital Advisors

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $9.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.56. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XEC. Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

NYSE XEC opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth $1,299,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 108.2% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 697,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,545,000 after buying an additional 362,619 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 91,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,899,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.