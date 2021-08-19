FY2021 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. IAMGOLD’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.84.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.99. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 85.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 153,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 20.1% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 176,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

