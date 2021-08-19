Future’s (FUTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Future from GBX 3,140 ($41.02) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Future from GBX 3,321 ($43.39) to GBX 3,802 ($49.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,907 ($51.05).

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,880 ($50.69) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,315.38. The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84).

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

