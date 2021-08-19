Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $91.08

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.08, but opened at $85.04. Futu shares last traded at $88.56, with a volume of 48,152 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUTU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.72.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

