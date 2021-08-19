Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $91.08

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.08, but opened at $85.04. Futu shares last traded at $88.56, with a volume of 48,152 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on FUTU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
