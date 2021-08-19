Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FELTY opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fuji Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.49 price objective for the company.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

