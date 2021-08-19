Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FELTY opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fuji Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.49 price objective for the company.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.