FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)’s share price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.59. Approximately 305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.