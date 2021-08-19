Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price objective hoisted by Moffett Nathanson from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FYBR. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

