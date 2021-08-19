Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

FRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.79.

FRPT traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.80. 253,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,409. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock worth $5,045,255 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

