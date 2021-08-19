Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.00

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90), with a volume of 18553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.39. The stock has a market cap of £74.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Get Frenkel Topping Group alerts:

In other news, insider Zoe Holland purchased 42,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £24,904.49 ($32,537.88). Also, insider Christopher Mills acquired 625,000 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £350,000 ($457,277.24).

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.