Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $19.89.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
