Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in July

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,643.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUF remained flat at $$66.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Fraport has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.55.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

