Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

BEN stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

