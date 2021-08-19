Frank T. Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total transaction of $371,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank T. Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $340,400.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $187.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.28 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.89 and a 12 month high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after buying an additional 863,176 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,071,000 after buying an additional 582,611 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,801,000 after buying an additional 244,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

