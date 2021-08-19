Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,708.98 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,767.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,570.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.