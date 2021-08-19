Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys New Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

