Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 717 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in General Motors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,314,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $535,208,000 after acquiring an additional 315,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

GM stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

