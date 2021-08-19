Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 269 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $143.31. The company had a trading volume of 512,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,025. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,411 shares of company stock valued at $70,053,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

