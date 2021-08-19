Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.16

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.16 and last traded at C$5.17, with a volume of 553267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FVI shares. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 price objective (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.34.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

