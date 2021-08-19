Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to “Hold”

Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortis by 7.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.