Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $996.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report sales of $996.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $993.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $989.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

FLO stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. 1,174,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after purchasing an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,024,000 after purchasing an additional 230,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

