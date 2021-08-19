Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,652,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $647,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.91.

CRM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.99. 124,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,429. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $200.03 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,481 shares of company stock valued at $140,220,692. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

