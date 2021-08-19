Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 2,391,850 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1,018.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391,850 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.47% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $311,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $2,187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,124. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

ICE stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.25. 24,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,694. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

