Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $145.67 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $145,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $253,936,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.84.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $10.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.07. 1,030,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,927,402. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.87. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $172.11 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $440.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

