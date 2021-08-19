Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

COP stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.59. 272,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,477,103. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.