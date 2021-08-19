Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 113,733 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,289 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 302,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 92,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 257,993 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 62,194 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,967. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.